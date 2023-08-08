Williamson (4-2) allowed one run on three hits over 6.2 innings Monday, striking out nine and earning a win over Miami.

After coughing up a solo shot to Jorge Soler in the first inning, Williamson locked in and dominated the Marlins. Williamson struck out a career-high nine batters while tying his longest MLB outing. He had a slight hiccup against the Cubs in his last start following a dominant July; The 25-year-old posted a 2.45 ERA in five starts last month but yielded five runs in his most recent appearance. Williamson will carry a 4.54 ERA into his next outing, which is projected to be in Pittsburgh.