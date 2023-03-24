Williamson was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Reds on Friday.
Williamson pitched well early on this spring as he gunned for a spot in the Reds' rotation, but he struggled lately to punch his ticket to Triple-A Louisville. The left-hander still figures to make a decent number of starts with the big club this season.
More News
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Smoked in final Cactus League start•
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: To start Cactus League opener•
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Showing improved velocity•
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Shielded from Rule 5 draft•
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Finds success in second Triple-A start•
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Working around control issues•