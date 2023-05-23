Williamson did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks over 4.1 innings during a 6-5 win over St. Louis in 10 innings. He struck out three.

Williamson was spotted an early 2-0 lead, but that was squandered after he allowed a go-ahead three-run homer to Paul DeJong. The Reds answered back with a two-run blast of their own, and that score held until Williamson surrendered a game-tying RBI double to Lars Nootbaar in the fifth. The young pitcher didn't look as sharp as he did during his MLB debut last week, but he figures to remain in the rotation for awhile, as Nick Lodolo is expected to miss extended time while dealing with a stress reaction in his left tibia.