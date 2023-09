Williamson (COVID-19) will start for the Reds on Tuesday against the Tigers, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Williamson will have gone exactly two weeks between starts, as he's been sidelined while on the COVID-19 injured list. The left-hander had turned in back-to-back quality starts before going on the IL, but he's been up-and-down this season and might not be ready for a full workload Tuesday.