Williamson gave up nine earned runs on eight hits and three walks against the Mariners on Thursday in his final spring training start.
Williamson made some good impressions early on in spring training, but he hasn't looked ready for prime time in his recent outings and is coming off of a tough year in Triple-A in 2022. It wouldn't be a shock if he was ticketed for Louisville again to begin 2023.
