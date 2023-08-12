Williamson's scheduled start Saturday against the Pirates was postponed due to inclement weather.
The Pirates and Reds will play a doubleheader Sunday to make up for Saturday's postponed contest, and Williamson will presumably start in one of the two games. The 25-year-old southpaw holds a 4.32 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across his last three starts.
