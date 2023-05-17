Williamson did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against Colorado. He struck out six.

Despite getting a tough draw for his MLB debut coming at hitter-friendly Coors Field, Williamson came through for those who were willing to take a shot on the rookie, delivering six strikeouts over 5.2 innings while allowing just two hits. After posting a poor 6.62 ERA across 34 Triple-A innings this season, managers shouldn't go all-in on the southpaw based on Tuesday's outing. Though Williamson could carry some streaming appeal moving forward, he's currently expected to take the mound this weekend during a three-game homestand against the Yankees, who have hit the fourth most home runs and scored the 10th most runs in MLB this year.