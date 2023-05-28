Williamson allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Saturday.

This was pretty similar to Williamson's last outing, though this was the first time in three starts he's avoided giving up a home run. He threw 52 of 81 pitches for strikes Saturday, but he's now logged a 12:9 K:BB over his first 14.1 major-league innings. Getting the walk rate under control would go a long way to solidifying his place on the Reds' roster. He's added a 5.02 ERA and 1.47 WHIP so far, numbers he'll look to improve upon in a tough tentative home start versus the Brewers next week.