Williamson will make his second major-league start Monday at home against the Cardinals, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Williamson looked sharp in his debut for the Reds this past Tuesday versus the Rockies, tallying six strikeouts over 5.2 innings of one-run ball. St. Louis has picked it up offensively, but the 25-year-old left-hander might be worth of fantasy streaming consideration given Tuesday's results and his prospect pedigree.
More News
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Strong in MLB debut•
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Promoted for MLB debut•
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter•
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Set for MLB debut Tuesday•
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Likely to join big-league rotation•
-
Reds' Brandon Williamson: Reassigned to minor-league camp•