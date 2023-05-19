Williamson will make his second major-league start Monday at home against the Cardinals, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Williamson looked sharp in his debut for the Reds this past Tuesday versus the Rockies, tallying six strikeouts over 5.2 innings of one-run ball. St. Louis has picked it up offensively, but the 25-year-old left-hander might be worth of fantasy streaming consideration given Tuesday's results and his prospect pedigree.