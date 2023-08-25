Williamson ended with a no-decision against Arizona on Thursday, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out six batters over six scoreless innings.

All six of the hits against Williamson were singles, and he picked up his fifth quality start of the campaign. The southpaw struck out exactly six batters for the third straight game, and he's pitched well over that stretch despite not picking up any wins, posting a 2.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB over 17.1 innings. Williamson has had a few blow-ups this season but has been mostly consistent, giving up three or fewer earned runs in 14 of his 18 outings. He's at a 4.18 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 82:33 K:BB over 92.2 frames overall.