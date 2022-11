Farmer signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Reds on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Farmer was a valuable reliever for the Reds in 2022, as he threw 47 innings while maintaining a 3.83 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. He was briefly sent to the minors after struggling in the first half but managed a 2.83 ERA across 35 frames from July 9 to the close of the campaign. Farmer will likely remain locked into a key role in the Cincinnati bullpen in 2023.