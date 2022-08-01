Farmer gave up one walk but did not surrender a hit in a scoreless ninth inning of work to earn the save in a 3-2 win over the Orioles on SUnday

Farmer was called upon to protect a precarious one-run lead after Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead pinch-hit home run. He shut the door on the Orioles to pick up his first career save. The 31-year-old veteran has only pitched 21 innings so far in 2022 and has a 5.49 ERA. Nevertheless, he finds himself thrust into a co-closer role in Cincinatti along with Alexis Diaz due to injuries to Tony Santillan (back) and Art Warren (right flexor pronator strain).