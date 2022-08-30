Anderson (0-1) allowed five runs on four hits and a walk over 1.1 innings Monday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Cardinals.

After a scoreless first inning, St. Louis plated six runs in the second inning, including five against Anderson. He gave up a solo homer to Tyler O'Neill and was removed that same inning after Tommy Edman's two-run double. The veteran righty posted a 4.50 ERA with a 72:29 K:BB through 80 innings with the Rays' and Tigers' Triple-A affiliates this season. As of now, Anderson is slated to face the Rockies at home this weekend.