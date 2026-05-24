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Reds' Chase Petty: Allows four runs in spot start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Petty allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one over five innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Making a spot start, Petty allowed a run in the second inning before surrendering a three-run homer to Jordan Walker in the sixth. He threw 40 of 62 pitches for strikes but induced only three whiffs while yielding 10 hard-hit balls. The 23-year-old has now allowed seven earned runs across 10.2 frames with the Cardinals while recording just two strikeouts. He'll likely return to Triple-A Louisville following Saturday's contest.

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