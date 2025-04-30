The Reds selected Petty's contract from Triple-A Louisville ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Cardinals in the second game of a doubleheader.

Cincinnati is designating Petty as its 27th man for the twin bill, so he's expected to be returned to Louisville once the doubleheader concludes. The 22-year-old righty will be making his MLB debut Wednesday after turning in a 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB across 23 innings over his first five starts of the season at the Triple-A level.