Petty struck out four batters and scattered two hits and three walks over 2.1 scoreless innings Wednesday in his start with Triple-A Louisville before exiting due to non-injury reasons, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Petty appears to have been removed early after Cincinnati starter Brandon Williamson was pulled from his start Wednesday against the Rockies due to left shoulder fatigue. Petty, who threw 62 pitches in his outing, could end up entering the Cincinnati rotation if Williamson is moved to the injured list or is otherwise unable to make his next turn. Petty holds a 4.38 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB across 24.2 frames at Triple-A this season.