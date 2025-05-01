Petty (0-1) took the loss in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, surrendering nine runs on seven hits and two walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out three.

Making his first appearance on a big-league mound, Petty ran into trouble immediately as Willson Contreras launched a slider 421 feet to straightaway center field for a three-run homer in the first inning. While Petty's MLB debut didn't go according to plan, the 2021 first-round pick figures to see more action with the Reds over the summer as the team needs to plus holes in its rotation. Through five outings for Triple-A Louisville prior to his promotion, Petty put together a 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB in 23 innings.