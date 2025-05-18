Petty didn't pitch in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Guardians after being expected to operate as the primary pitcher.

The right-hander was initially listed as Cincinnati's probable starter for Saturday, but Brent Suter instead served as an opener and delivered three scoreless frames. After getting decent length from Suter, manager Terry Francona elected to employ more of a true bullpen game than call upon Petty, who has surrendered 13 earned runs with a 7:8 K:BB in his first 5.1 big-league innings. It remains to be seen if Petty will receive another turn through the rotation.