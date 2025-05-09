The Reds recalled Petty from Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

The 22-year-old will take the rotation spot of Hunter Greene, who was placed on the 15-day IL with a strained groin. Petty made his MLB debut back on April 30 against the Cardinals but lasted just 2.1 innings while allowing nine earned runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out three against St. Louis and was sent back down to Triple-A. Petty will get a bit of a longer look with Greene expected to miss at least a couple weeks.