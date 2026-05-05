Petty didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Cubs, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out one.

Facing a formidable Cubs lineup, Petty held his own in a spot start during his season debut Monday. The 23-year-old right-hander fired 51 of his 75 pitches for strikes, but Seiya Suzuki did take him deep for a three-run home run in the fourth inning. The Reds are planning to get Nick Lodolo (finger) back from the injured list this weekend, therefore Petty's next start figures to come back with Triple-A Louisville.