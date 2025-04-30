Petty will be called up from Triple-A Louisville to start the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals in Cincinnati, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The Reds and Cardinals were rained out Tuesday and will play a twin bill Wednesday. Petty, one of Cincinnati's top prospects, will make his MLB debut and serve as the club's 27th player on the roster. The 22-year-old right-hander is 0-2 with a 3.52 ERA with 27 strikeouts and nine walks over 23 innings in five starts for Louisville. Petty was dominant in his most recent start April 23, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out seven over six shutout innings. He'll likely be returned to Louisville after making his start Wednesday.