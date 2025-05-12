Petty (0-2) yielded four runs on six hits and six walks over three-plus innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Houston.

Petty put two runners on base in each of the first two innings but did not allow a run until Yainer Diaz's three-run blast in the third. He put three runners on base without recording an out in the fourth frame, but only one came around to score with Brent Suter on the mound. Petty threw 45 of 90 pitches for strikes and forced 14 whiffs. He's coughed up 13 runs through 5.1 innings to begin his MLB career. Petty is currently lined up to face the Guardians at home next weekend.