Encarnacion-Strand is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Twins.
Encarnacion-Strand has hit home runs in both of his last two games, but those are the only two starts he's made in the Reds' past five contests, as his playing time versus righties has been lagging since Joey Votto returned from the injured list. Votto will pick up the start at first base Monday.
