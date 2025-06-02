Reds manager Terry Francona said Monday that Encarnacion-Strand (back) will remain on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville to begin the week, aCharlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports. "When he went down [with lower back inflammation], he wasn't swinging great," Francona said of Encarnacion-Strand. "Then you lose some time. You try to use [the rehab assignment] to your advantage."

Francona's comments suggest that Encarnacion-Strand isn't dealing with any physical setbacks since kicking off his rehab assignment May 22. Instead, the Reds want the 25-year-old to stockpile some more at-bats in the minors to get his timing back at the plate after he had struggled to begin the season before getting hurt and then being out of action for more than a month. Between stops in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and Louisville during his rehab assignment, Encarnacion-Strand has slashed .355/.412/.742 with seven extra-base hits and a 2:8 BB:K over 34 plate appearances. The Reds could revisit adding Encarnacion-Strand back to the active roster following Thursday's off day.