Encarnacion-Strand went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Cardinals.
Encarnacion-Strand launched a three-run homer as part of the Reds' seven-run fourth inning. It was one of the team's six home runs in the contest. The rookie slugger has gone deep 13 times, including seven times over his last 10 games. Encarnacion-Strand is now slashing .274/.328/.488 with 37 RBI and 20 extra-base hits through 232 plate appearances.
