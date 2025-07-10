Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: On bench again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Encarnacion-Strand was held out of the starting lineup for a third straight game Wednesday.
Since Noelvi Marte's return from the injured list, Encarnacion-Strand has started once over the last five games. For now, Marte (third base) and Spencer Steer (first) hold down the corner infield spots while designated hitter is a rotation of bodies. Encarnacion-Strand has been a sub-.200 hitter (10-for-56, .179) over the last month (17 games).
More News
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Losing out on playing time•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Taking seat Friday•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Launches grand slam in win•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Cleared to start Wednesday•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Out after fouling ball off foot•
-
Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Getting breather Saturday•