Encarnacion-Strand (hand) is hitting sixth and starting at designated hitter in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

Encarnacion-Strand was hit by a pitch Friday and removed from the game. X-rays were negative, but he was still held out Saturday. Encarnacion-Strand is hitting .286 with two home runs, four runs and six RBI over his last 10 games.