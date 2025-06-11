Encarnacion-Strand started at third base and went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Cleveland.

This was the first time in five games that Encarnacion-Strand failed to reach base safely since coming off the IL; he'd gone 8-for-17 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the first four contests. This marked the third time in those five games that he's started at third base. Reds manager Terry Francona needs to find time for both Encarnacion-Strand and Spencer Steer, and it appears Santiago Espinal's regular run at third base has ended.