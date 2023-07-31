Encarnacion-Strand started at first base and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and was hit by a pitch in Sunday's 9-0 win over the Dodgers.

Luckily, the HBP was from position player Miguel Rojas, whose 56 mph eephus didn't do much damage. It was just Encarnacion-Strand's third time reaching base over the last 16 plate appearances. After a promising first week in the majors, he's struck out eight times in the last 14 at-bats.