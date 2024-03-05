Encarnacion-Strand started at designated hitter and went 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's spring game against Oakland.

Encarnacion-Strand, who was hitless over his first five Cactus League at-bats, has hit safely in three straight games, going 4-for-8 with three extra-base hits and four RBI. Although he served as the DH, the 24-year-old is projected to be the Reds' primary first baseman.