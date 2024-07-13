Encarnacion-Strand underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his fractured right wrist Thursday, MLB.com reports.
The recovery time is estimated to be three months, which means Encarnacion-Strand is unlikely to return until next year. The Reds are getting by with a combination of Spencer Steer and Jeimer Candelario at first base.
