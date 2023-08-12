Encarnacion-Strand was removed from Friday's game after being hit by a pitch, but X-rays on his hand came back negative, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Encarnacion-Strand was struck by a Johan Oviedo pitch in the fifth inning, but it seems he's managed to avoid a serious injury. It's possible the Reds will elect to give the rookie a day off Saturday.

More News