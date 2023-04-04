Overton did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk over four innings in a 7-6 win over the Cubs. He struck out five.

Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson hit back-to-back singles against Overton to start the game, and Cody Bellinger cashed in with a three-run long ball shortly thereafter. The right-hander settled in from there and showed more swing-and-miss than he usually does (career 5.4 K/9). Overton will need to show a more consistent strikeout punch before he can be considered for mixed leagues.