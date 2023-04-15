Overton (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Reds fell 8-3 to the Phillies, coughing up five runs on five hits and three walks over three innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

The 29-year-old right-hander tossed only 28 of 55 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, and four of the five hits off Overton went for extra-bases, including a second-inning solo shot by light-hitting Edmundo Sosa. Overton has made three starts this year and failed to work past four innings in any of them, stumbling to a 11.45 ERA and 9:7 K:BB through 11 frames. If he remains in the rotation -- no sure thing -- his next start lines up for a tough home matchup against the red-hot Rays.