Overton did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over four innings during a 6-4 win over Philadelphia. He struck out four.

Overton gave up five runs during his season debut last week, and he wasn't particularly sharp during Sunday's matchup. However, he was able to settle for a second consecutive no-decisions since the Reds put together a comeback victory over the final two innings of the game. The right-hander was slightly encouraging over a limited sample last year, posting a 2.73 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 33 innings over six appearances (four starts), but he's struggled mightily early in 2023. Assuming he maintains his starting role, Overton tentatively lines up for a rematch against the Phillies at home Friday.