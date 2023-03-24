Overton will begin the season as the Reds' fourth starter, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Overton started well for the Reds last season before a back injury shut him down for multiple months, posting a 2.73 ERA in 33 innings. But that was fueled by a .204 BABIP and supported by a mere 11.3 K%. Regression and opposing hitters could hit him really hard in 2023.