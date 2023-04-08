Overton will start Sunday's game against the Phillies, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The 29-year-old lined up to start Monday in Atlanta, but the Reds opted to flip Overton's and Graham Ashcraft's spots in the rotation. Overton struggled in his season debut against the Cubs on April 3, giving up five runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and a walk over four innings.
