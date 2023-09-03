Phillips is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Mariners in Cincinnati, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Phillips was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday as a replacement for Brandon Williamson (illness), who became the fourth Reds pitcher to land on the COVID-19 injured list in recent days. The Reds didn't need Phillips in relief for the final two games of their weekend series with the Cubs, so the 22-year-old right-hander will end up filling a hole in the depleted Cincinnati rotation, at least temporarily. Between stops with Louisville and Double-A Chattanooga in 2023, Phillips has compiled a 3.77 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 154:57 K:BB across 105 innings.