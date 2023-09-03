Phillips is a candidate to start a game during the upcoming week while the Reds deal with multiple absences in the starting rotation, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Cincinnati added Graham Ashcraft (toe) to the injured list Saturday, and he's now sidelined along with fellow starters Hunter Greene, Brandon Williamson and Ben Lively, all of whom are on the COVID-19 injured list. The absences leave openings in the starting rotation over the next four days. Carson Spiers will make his MLB debut Sunday, and Phillips could follow soon after. The 22-year-old right-hander last started for Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, when he pitched six scoreless innings with six strikeouts. If the Reds give him a spot start, his five-day schedule comes due Tuesday at home against the Mariners.