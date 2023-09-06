Phillips did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Mariners. He struck out seven.

The 22-year-old served up a two-run homer to Teoscar Hernandez in the first inning and a three-run blast to Julio Rodriguez in the fifth. Despite exiting the game with a 5-1 deficit, Phillips was able to avoid taking a loss in his big-league debut thanks to Cincinnati's late rally. It remains to be seen whether the right-handed rookie will draw another start for the Reds while 60 percent of their starting rotation is currently on the COVID-19 injured list.