Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Reds' Dane Myers: Nabs steal Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Myers went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Padres.

Myers didn't start the contest but came in as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. He has hit safely in his last four games, going 5-for-9 in that span after an 0-for-6 stretch over his previous four contests. On the year, Myers is batting .269 with a .770 OPS, three home runs, four steals, 12 RBI and 17 runs scored through 108 plate appearances. He continues to play in a short-side platoon role in center field.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!