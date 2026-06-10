Reds' Dane Myers: Nabs steal Tuesday

Myers went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Padres.

Myers didn't start the contest but came in as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. He has hit safely in his last four games, going 5-for-9 in that span after an 0-for-6 stretch over his previous four contests. On the year, Myers is batting .269 with a .770 OPS, three home runs, four steals, 12 RBI and 17 runs scored through 108 plate appearances. He continues to play in a short-side platoon role in center field.