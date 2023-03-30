site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Derek Law: Added to Opening Day roster
The Reds selected Law's contract Thursday.
Law won an Opening Day bullpen spot in Cincinnati and could quickly rise into a prominent setup role. Alexis Diaz is of course the clear frontrunner for saves.
