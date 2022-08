Law (1-1) picked up the victory Tuesday against St. Louis, striking out one in two shutout innings of relief while allowing a hit in a 5-1 win.

In his first appearance for the Reds, Law entered the game in the fifth inning with the team leading 4-1 and tossed two scoreless innings. The veteran signed a minor-league deal with Cincinnati on Aug. 14 after being designated for assignment by Detroit earlier in the month. It was his first win since 2019 when he was a member of the Blue Jays.