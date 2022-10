Law (2-3) took the loss against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing one run on one hit with one walk over 1.2 innings. He struck out two.

Law relieved Nick Lodolo to begin the sixth and went 1-2-3 through the first hitters he faced. The right-handed reliever returned in the seventh and appeared to be cruising to another 1-2-3 inning before surrendering a two-out homer to Seiya Suzuki to put the Reds down 2-1. Law has now allowed five runs over his last two appearances, taking the loss each time.