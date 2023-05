Law will be used as an opener again Saturday against the Marlins, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Nick Lodolo was expected to start but was scratched due to a sore calf, so it will be Law on the mound to start and potentially Levi Stoudt who handles the bulk of the innings. Law also opened Thursday's game against the Mets, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings with a walk and a strikeout.