site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-donovan-solano-out-of-action-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Donovan Solano: Out of action Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Solano is not in Thursday's lineup against the Cubs.
Solano is hitting .171 with zero home runs and zero steals over his last 10 games. Nick Senzel (ankle) will be eased back as the designated hitter Thursday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read