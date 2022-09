Solano is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Solano will get a breather for the second game of the twin bill after he went 0-for-4 in the Reds' 8-4 loss in Game 1, dropping his season average to .309. Jonathan India, who played second base in Game 1, will replace Solano at DH in Game 2.