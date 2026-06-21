Reds' Emilio Pagan: Feels good following live BP

Pagan (hamstring) threw 20 pitches and used his entire repertoire in a live batting practice/simulated game Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

This was Pagan's first time facing live hitters since landing on the injured list in May, and the right-hander was ebullient following the session. "The fastball command was good, stuff was good. Physically, I felt strong. I'm really happy with how it went," Pagan said. "I felt like I could have thrown probably another 15-20 more, too. I felt like I was getting stronger as I went. That's a good sign." Next up for Cincinnati's closer is another live BP session Monday, which could lead to a rehab assignment, according to Reds manager Terry Francona.