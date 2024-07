Cruz (3-6) picked up Saturday's loss, allowing three runs on two hits and one walk against Detroit. He was also charged with a blown save.

Cruz was part of a bullpen effort that spoiled starter Hunter Greene's seven shutout innings. The usually reliable Cruz retired the first batter faced before permitting a double, a home run and a walk, which came around to score after he was removed. The reliever had allowed just five runs over the last 18 innings.