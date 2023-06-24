The Reds reinstated Ashcraft (calf) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Saturday against Atlanta.

After being placed on the injured list June 9 due to a comebacker that hit his left calf, Ashcraft will rejoin the Reds' rotation just in time to face one of the top offenses in baseball. Ashcraft made a start against Atlanta earlier this season, allowing two earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven batters through six frames. Alan Busenitz was optioned to Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move.